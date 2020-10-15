Royal Electronics unveils new floor standing inverter AC

Kindly Share This Story:

Royal Electronics Group, a leading international electronics and home appliances company, has brought the new Royal el-Picasso floor standing inverter air-conditioner into Nigeria.

Built with the latest in air conditioning technology and featuring an awesome aquiline design, the new Royal el-Picasso air-conditioner is packed with advanced features which offer consumers an unbeatable cooling, energy saving and ambience enhancing experience.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, Mr Fab Uzor, the ED-Corporate Services of Sims Nigeria Ltd, the official representatives of Royal Electronics in Africa, said the Royal el-Picasso which is self-cleaning and easy to install also comes with a 10-year warranty on the compressor, adding, “Bringing this classy product on the heels of the popular Royal Burj Khalifa which has been making waves for some time in Nigeria, is to ensure Nigerians don’t miss out on the latest technology.”

