By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, has assured residents that the Lagos Red Rail Line project would be operational in 24 months.

The projection is that the first phase of 24-kilometre stretch of the Red Line, between Oyingbo and Agbado, representing the first phase of the 37-kilometre rail road project, will carry between 350,000 and 400,000 passengers daily.

Managing Director of LAMATA, Engr. (Mrs) Abimbola Akinajo, stated this in Lagos yesterday.

Speaking at a milestone meeting on the implementation of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, LRMT, Red and Blue Line projects with the contractors and consultants, Akinajo said the meeting was to reiterate the already established positions on timeline for the delivery of the rail lines to passenger operation.

The Red Line is one of seven rail lines identified in the State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan for the mass movement of commuters to reduce congestion which has come to characterize the state.

“The Red Line is supposed to be a quick win because it will share tracks with the Nigerian Railway Corporation on its Lagos – Ibadan rail corridor. There will be no delays, no budget or cost overrun and there will not be any shift in delivery date, Railway is one of the ways cities deal with traffic congestion,” Akinajo stated.

Also speaking, Director of Rail Transportation, LAMATA, Mr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga reiterated that the contractors and consultants on the projects must work together saying challenges must be quickly reported and resolved in a way that would be beneficial to timely delivery of the projects.

Vanguard

