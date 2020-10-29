Rivers flood victims to oil firm: We’re comforted by your will to help

Kindly Share This Story:

…As TEP NG provides reliefs, supports IDP camps

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – EGI communities currently submerged by devastating flood in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, Rivers state, say they are comforted to live through the natural disaster by genuine concerns by Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (TEP NG) to mitigate their pains.

Leaders in Egi, host to TEP NG Oil Mining Lease (OML) 58, expressed the gratitude Wednesday at Obite where TEP NG donated relief materials to victims in the flood prone Rivers communities where the oil giant is also supporting running of camps for the flood International Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Chairman, Egi Oil and Gas Communities, Hopeson Dike said, “Just four months ago, we received palliatives from Total as Covid-19 spread peaked. Today, the company is here with relief materials promptly to support flood victims when government and other oil firms are hardly forthcoming to show support.”

Egi monarch, HRM (Prof) Anele Uzondu Nwokoma, warned the community leaders to ensure that the relief materials, including various food items, beddings, mattresses, mosquito nets and insecticides, benefit genuine flood victims in the are.

Deputy General Manager, Community Affairs, Okechukwu Obara, presenting the relief materials on behalf of Deputy Managing Director, TEP NG, Guillaume Dulout, explained that the French oil giant’s commitment to improving livelihoods in Egi is driven by the peaceful atmosphere to operate Total continues to enjoy in the host communities.

