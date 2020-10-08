Rising of Sheikh Waziri: From Security trainer to professional boxer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onaolapo Olalekan Oduola

I hated every minute of training, but I said, ‘Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion. -Mohammed Ali

For every time we live, we survive challenges by fighting to emerge champions. Sheikh Waziri who is a Security Industry trainer, a practicing security and risk management consultant and professional British Bodyguard kick-started his career in a unique way.

A life that kicks and hits hard can only result in making its victim stronger, and that serves as a trigger to do more and be more. Sheikh Waziri is a purposeful and determined person, who does things very much, and won’t let anything get in his way.

Sheikh waziri is a left handed orthodox fighter, who is now a professional boxer from the unlicensed boxing background. He took up boxing in 2008 on the white-collar amateur competition, then graduated to a semi-professional unlicensed competition where he emerged winner of the British and European heavy weight title.

Sheikh Waziri was motivated into the professional line of boxing after a tragic demise of his sister in 2016, and a year after, he had to brace himself up and dealt with his fathers death. He molded himself as an entity to refuse defeat but welcome success and through his story, he believes he can enlighten people about living a purposeful life despite a tragedy.

The emotional pain and distress he felt, set off a potential that turned him to an overcomer who outlived pains.

He recreated himself by infusing knowledge gotten from the books he studied like the Art of war and 48 Laws of power.

Sheikh waziri gained better control over his mind and boxing added to the growth of his mental health. He finds Mohammed Ali, his mother and father as both mentors and role models and is passionate about teaching and impacting Lives, taking action than talking, Energy, vibrations and frequencies.

The young champ won the British and European heavyweight championship belt in the semi-professional boxing ranks, and has gained recognition by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC).

His hobbies includes motivational speaking, reading, boxing, extreme sports to mention a few.

Vanguard

