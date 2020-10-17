Breaking News
Ride hailing giant Uber begins medicines delivery service in South Africa

Uber Eats’ South African unit on Thursday expanded delivery offerings, launching an app-based over-the-counter medicines service as it seeks to gain market share in the fast-growing online shopping sector.

Uber Eats, a unit of US ride-hailing service Uber Technologies already has a lion’s share in South Africa’s R1-billion food-dispatching market.

The equally lucrative medicines delivery market is controlled by pharmacy chains Clicks and Dis-Chem, which offered delivery services long before Covid-19 spurred a shift to online shopping.

Analysts say such “first movers”, including Naspers-owned Takealot, have a natural advantage over newcomers, especially with users increasingly seeking to use fewer smartphone applications to do more things.

But Uber Eats is banking on a “marketplace” strategy — combining ride-hailing and grocery deliveries and other services on a single mobile phone app that already has over two million users in the country, it said in a statement.

