VIDEO: Residents storm palliatives warehouse in Ilorin

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Smarting from a recent incident in Lagos, whereby residents stormed a warehouse to cart away COVID-19 palliatives, some Ilorin residents on Friday, stormed Covid-19 food palliatives warehouse located at the Ilorin cargo terminal of the Ilorin International Airport to cart away food items kept inside.

As at the time of filing this report, security operatives were still busy trying to contain activities of the people at the facility.

Some of the food items include bags of rice, noodles, beverages, salt, sugar, among others.

