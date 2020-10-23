Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

VIDEO: Residents storm palliatives warehouse in Ilorin

On 4:28 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Smarting from a recent incident in Lagos, whereby residents stormed a warehouse to cart away COVID-19 palliatives, some Ilorin residents on Friday, stormed Covid-19 food palliatives warehouse located at the Ilorin cargo terminal of the Ilorin International Airport to cart away food items kept inside.

ALSO READ: How ENDSARS protests was hijacked, misdirected Buhari tells Former heads of state

As at the time of filing this report, security operatives were still busy trying to contain activities of the people at the facility.

Some of the food items include bags of rice, noodles, beverages, salt, sugar, among others.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!