Rescued US Citizen: Who wouldn’t be proud to be an American with this mission? Trump, Nigerians react

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Reactions have continued to trail the rescue of an American citizen by the Navy elite SEAL Team 6 of the United States.

The US citizen was said to have been abducted in Niger by armed men, and later moved to Nigeria, where about six abductors were allegedly killed by Navy elite SEAL Team 6, during the rescue operation.

“The US forces who conducted the mission killed six of the seven captors”, a US official with knowledge of the operation told CNN.

Speaking on the operation, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman in a statement, said: “U.S. forces conducted a hostage rescue operation during the early hours of 31 October in Northern Nigeria to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men. This American citizen is safe and is now in the care of the U.S. Department of State. No U.S military personnel were injured during the operation.”

READ ALSO:

Reacting, US President Donald Trump, commended the soldiers and celebrated the return of the abducted American citizen.

His words: “Last night, our Country’s brave warriors rescued an American hostage in Nigeria. Our Nation salutes the courageous soldiers behind the daring nighttime rescue operation and celebrates the safe return of yet another American citizen!”.

Last night, our Country’s brave warriors rescued an American hostage in Nigeria. Our Nation salutes the courageous soldiers behind the daring nighttime rescue operation and celebrates the safe return of yet another American citizen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2020

Nigerians were not left out, as many throng into various social media platforms to lend their voice.

Below are some reactions:

Collins

What I find reprehensible is that this country has become so lawless that bandits do not only freely operate but also have the nerves to kidnap a victim from elsewhere and bring him safely here to be kept. I think its about time our security managers begin to ask themselves some critical questions.

Alariobi E

I need to leave this country in other for me to enjoy all this governmental provision. Nigeria Is a jungle every man for him self.

Ewi

This is exactly why every American is PROUD to be an American. You know that your country got your back no matter what! Kudos to the boys. Proud of ya’ll.

Tito Kane #Proud to be a NEGER

#Ohhhhhhhhh Nooooooooo!!!!.

SACRILEGE—-SACRILEGE—-SACRILEGE—-SACRILEGE.

NAIJA PEOPLE ooooooOOOOOO, KNOW YE ALL that–A foreign military conducting raid in Nigeriawide has rendered the Nigerian MILITARY OBSOLETE & PERSONA NON GRATA. SHAME.

So, the American military can now conduct rescue operation in the soil of Nigeriawide.

It has gotten to that extent Abi????.

So, Buratai and his officers, can’t get hold of the hostage and return it to america without america having to start shooting their guns and bullets in Nigeriawide????.

Buhari ooooooOOOOOO, you are allowing foreigners to commit SACRILEGE in Nigeriawide and violating our Nigerian sovereignty. Buhari, YOU ARE NO GOOD for Nigeria. Resign right away.

Turheme

That is what you expect from an army where merit and not tribalism and religion is used in picking people.

TTAJET

American government why don’t recolonised Nigeria? It will be a great thing for the common Nigerians and Nigerians in diaspora.

Field_Marshal

When donkeys attempt carrying out sophisticated operations, they end up exposing themselves to sophistication that exposes their primitives.

You’ve not finished kidnapping your stupid politicians, you’re going after a US citizen. Does US look to you like your shithole that careless about your lots in other countries?

Masonic A

By 2022, foreign forces will be in Nigeria to dislodge the activities of these Jihadists, the Nigerian government has been providing cover for. The government realised they could use cyber technology to track Nigerians after the recent riots but did not consider using it to track Jihadists and Shekau. You think the US and their Western allies are stupid? Mr Buratai, although you followed orders from your fundamentalist president, you still have questions to answer. At the appointed time.

The Nigerian government who have been pretending to be fighting terrorism will soon realise that the USA and the West are not easy to be fooled. The so called cyber space terrorism they claimed they will use to track people who speak up about the ills of the government has been used to gather information about state sponsored terrorism and ethnic cleansing in Nigeria. The end is nigh.

Lee

Those who is claiming sovereignty where are they? Sovereignty in their mouth, this is a warning for those who opens their dirty mouths by giving international community orders not to interfere it’s easy to pick them up anytime they are needed to give account of their actions, there is no hiding place for them. Burutia and his gangs that are threatening the international community, what happened to those bandits awaits for you guys, America is not super power in their mouth they are in actions. Many cabls are shaking and panicking now that there are no more safe havens, if there bandits can be easily killed by this way.

ny1010

Who wouldn’t be proud to be an American with this mission?

Can Nigeria risk the lives of the few soldiers for just a Nigerian? I doubt it.

Kudos to the USA

Nigeria should learn from them. This is US, not NIGERIA forces. Our own are still battling with the hoodlums of palliative (indomie and spaghetti). One man was rescued from US forces — Daluk Abraham (@AbrahamDaluk) October 31, 2020

Kindly Share This Story: