Reps to consider PIB Tuesday next week ― Gbajabiamila

By Tordue Salem

The House of Representatives has slated the Petroleum Industry Bill, 2020 for second reading on Tuesday next week, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has disclosed.

The Speaker made the disclosure on Wednesday in plenary, while calling for all motions concerning floods across the country, to be consolidated by the Rules and Business Committee.

President Muhammadu Buhari had three weeks ago, returned the oil-and-gas sector reforms Bill to the National Assembly, after several attempts to make it law in Nigeria failed.

details later…

