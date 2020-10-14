Breaking News
Translate

Reps to consider PIB Tuesday next week ― Gbajabiamila

On 12:28 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Reps to consider PIB Tuesday next week ― Gbajabiamila

By Tordue Salem

The House of Representatives has slated the Petroleum Industry Bill, 2020 for second reading on Tuesday next week, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has disclosed.

The Speaker made the disclosure on Wednesday in plenary, while calling for all motions concerning floods across the country, to be consolidated by the Rules and Business Committee.

President Muhammadu Buhari had three weeks ago, returned the oil-and-gas sector reforms Bill to the National Assembly, after several attempts to make it law in Nigeria failed.

details later…

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!