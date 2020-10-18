Reps begin review of aviation laws Tuesday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation will on Tuesday, October 20, commence amendments to six Civil Aviation Acts.

A three-day public hearing has been declared for the six executive bills brought to the National Assembly.

The Bills, seek to amend the laws establishing the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, (NAMA), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT) Zaria, Air Accident Investigation Bureau, (AIB) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NIMET).

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, said “aviation as a dynamic industry requires constant review of enabling status to ensure that the country keeps to standard.

“I understand that the last review was done about fourteen years ago (2006) and l can tell you that within this period a lot of changes have happened, globally and this must have necessitated the proposed review from the Executive arm,”.

Nnaji, therefore appealed to the “critical stakeholders and the members of the public especially the frequent air travellers/ aviation community to make time to either attend or send well-articulated memoranda that will guide the legislators in amending the Acts”.

According to him, the amendment “would engender robust debate and discussions that will at the end of the day prepare grounds for qualitative amendment Bills that will reposition the country’s air transport sector for a greater future”.

