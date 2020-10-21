Rep mourns as Warri industrialist, Temile dies at 84

Kindly Share This Story:

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi JP has condoled with the family of the Temiles and Warri Kingdom over the passage of their octogenarian, Chief E. A Temile the Esama of Warri Kingdom, Delta.

Ereyitomi in a condolence massage signed by his spokesman, Amb. Toyin Agbolaya noted that the late Esama of Warri until his demise was a great man who established one of the biggest indigenous employing firm in Delta state which he managed within the span of over four decades.

“ Chief Temile was an accomplished man who devoted resources in supporting the less privilege in the society and a lover of God work playing vital role in the development of human capacity through philanthropic gestures as well as living a simple life.

“Late Chief Temile distinguished himself very well as a father, successful businessman, entrepreneur and an industrialist especially in the oil and gas sector as well becoming one of the major players in the oil and gas sector of the country’s economy.

The Federal lawmaker described the late Esama of Warri, as an entrepreneur and a great icon whose contributions to the economy of the state and country speaks volume for itself and that the people will not forget about such massive contributions to the GDP anytime soon.

