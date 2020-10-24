ENDSARS: Reno Omokri to give ₦20000 each to 10 persons whose shops were damaged

Kindly Share This Story:

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has promised to give palliatives to those whose shops were vandalized by hoodlums during #ENDSARS protests in the country.

Announcing this via his facebook handle, Reno said he would give ₦20000 each to 10 victims.

His words: “I am providing a palliative of ₦20000 each to 10 people whose shops, businesses and enterprises were either looted or damaged during the #EndSARS protests.

“Senator Shehu Sani will choose beneficiaries. Just go to my Twitter profile (@Renoomokri) and respond to the tweet mentioning the palliative with video evidence of the damage to your business and use the hashtag #RenosEndSARSPalliatives.

Include your account details. (I am only doing this on Twitter to make it easier for my friend, Senator Sani, to pick the winners). May God bless you and help you to rebuild your lives and businesses.”

