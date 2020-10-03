Remain law abiding, ex-NIDO Coordinator, Mbisiogu tells Nigerians in China

Kindly Share This Story:

… emerges BoT member of NIDO

By Victor Ajihromanus

Immediate past Coordinator of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, NIDO, Guangzhou Province, China, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, has called on Nigerians in China to remain law abiding and support NIDO’s efforts at ensuring Nigeria’s image is well projected.

He also commended the Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa- led Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, for prioritising issues that concern Nigerians resident in China.

Mbisiogu, who emerged as a member of the Board of Trustees, BoT, of NIDO, China, said this today during the inauguration of a new executive members of the organization, which held virtually.

His words:”This inauguration is epoch making because it coincides with our country’s 60th independence anniversary and the first transition of NIDO China .

“NIDO China was formed in 2017 after extensive discussions among all stakeholders drafted from the members of the community, the diplomatic mission in China, and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO) China Chapter held its first diaspora day which marked the official inauguration of the National Executive on 27th April, 2018 in Beijing, China. The event brought in Nigerians from all over China including industry professionals, businessmen, students and members of international organizations.

” The epoch-making event enjoyed the strong support of the Nigerian Embassy and Consulate in Shanghai.

NIDO China is the umbrella body of all Nigerians in China and it enjoys the open endorsement, support and recognition of the Nigerian Diplomatic mission in China, The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria as well as the Federal Government of Nigeria.

NIDO China’s pioneer executive committee has facilitated the development of an active community of Nigerians in China.

“The aim of NIDO China amongst others includes providing social welfare interventions, bridging the gap between policy making and diaspora participation, promoting cultural exchange between Nigeria and China, promoting bilateral business development and active contribution to the national development of Nigeria

“Our vision at NIDO China is to develop a vibrant community of Nigerians in China, enhance cooperation by providing a platform for national development through identification of individuals with the skills, and capacity as well as the willingness to contribute to nation building.

“Based on the above premise, I urge the newly elected NIDO executives to strive towards achieving above objectives and vision of the organization especially, uniting all Nigerians in China and speaking with one voice.

“Also, I want to use this opportunity to thank all those who have supported us, especially , The Nigerian Embassy in Beijing and the Nigeria consulate in Guangzhou and Shanghai. I, Mr Festus Mbisiogu , Coordinator of NIDO in Guangzhou , province , China and MRS Justina Obaoye , the President and other executives members have done our best in uniting Nigerians in China , we have also tried to ensure NIDO China have strong presence in China , we delighted with what God has used us to achieved in few years of our stewardship , I will like to use this opportunity to thank NIDCOM Chairperson , Hon Mrs Abike Erewa Debiri for her resilient effort by ensuring that Nigerians in diasporas are protected all over of the world .

Most especially, through her office as NIDCOM chairperson Nigerians in Diasporas voices are heard in Nigeria government with a follow-up and actions.

“I call on all Nigerians in China to support the newly elected members in upholding the vision and objectives of the Organization and to be true Ambassadors of Nigeria by avoiding all illicit trade and anything that will damage our image in China. To the newly elected NIDO executives; listening ear and patience and the fear of God are the reliable tools to serve our people in China.”

