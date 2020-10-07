Release videographer behind Ughelli SARS video, Keyamo tells Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has asked the Delta State Police Command to release the videographer behind last Saturday’s viral video alleging the killing of one person by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

The suspect, Prince Nicholas Makolomi who was accompanied by two other unidentified persons, was arrested last Monday at an undisclosed location in Ughelli and taken to the State Police Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba for further investigation.

A security source from the state command had told Vanguard that the Ughelli videographer would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

ALSO READ: Photographer behind viral SARS video in Ughelli tells his side of the story

Reacting to the arrest of the suspect on Wednesday morning on his Twitter handle @fkeyamo, the minister who is also from Delta State, accused the police of “chasing shadows.”

While urging the police to release the suspect, he described him (Nicholas) as a Nigerian who was doing a patriotic duty as a citizen.

He said: “I urge the police to release this gentleman and drop all charges against him. His wrong judgment of the victim’s state nonetheless, by recording the incident and releasing it, he did a patriotic duty as a citizen.

“This is purely a case of leaving the substance and chasing shadows.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: