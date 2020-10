Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has bagged a new endorsement deal with skincare company Blemiviv skincare.

Daniels who made the announcement on Instagram wrote, “My skin has never been this flawless, and my plug has been magical, I’m glad to be part of this family officially. Guys I am officially an ambassador of the @blemivivskincare Expect alot from us.”

Daniels recently celebrated her birthday where she got a Rolex watch and a car from her husband, Prince Ned Nwoko.

VANGUARD

