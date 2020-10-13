Reform SARS, Group urge Inspector General of Police

Kindly Share This Story:

*says the “we want SARS” video was a misrepresentation

By Paul Olayemi

The Supportive Youths for Change, a non – governmental organization, has called on the Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu to have a rethink on disbanding the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, unit, insisting reforming was a better option.

This is coming against the rising call for scrapping of the outfit, with protesters taking to the streets especially in the South South despite the Inspector General of Police announcement that the unit has been scrapped.

The group insisted that the scrapping of the unit will amount giving criminal gangs a free hand to unleash terror on innocent Nigerians just as it suggested that the police high command should town the path of reforming.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Sapele, Delta State, the National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Sunny Nwakego said “If we scrap them from the Federal highway, it will be a disaster to Nigeria, all organisations has its bad eggs, what we should do is to call for reform and rebrand of the unit, and that is why we are saying the Inspector General of Police should not disband the body.

“Rebranding SARS is repositioning the Nigeria Police Force and make everyone at the force sit up and thats one of the primary reason why we are saying SARS should remain”

“The government has invested much in training these personnel, so are we going to let them waste resources in setting up and training other units? Who will mount our roads, keeping us safe from crime? We might think scrapping is the answer but it’s not” adding that since the ban, there has been spike in crime and insisting that was what the body had earlier meant with the “we want SARS” video.

He also cautioned against playing into the hands of Fifth Columnists who he said had been seeking a way of weakening national security, “there is no need to be in a hurry to end SARS because of few bad eggs who have given the unit a bad name and put it in a bad light before the world”. He said.

