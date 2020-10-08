Redesign education curriculum now, invest in teachers’ capacity — Stakeholders tell FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

Stakeholders in the education sector have said the right time to redesign the nation’s education curriculum is now owing to the shift in virtually all facets of life, especially in the education sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said this at the presentation of awards to winners of Teachers’ Appreciation Programme (Best Virtual Class Teach for Change, TFC 2020) organised by the Julienne School Support Foundation, held via Zoom recently in Lagos.

According to them, it was high time stakeholders at the state and federal levels invested more on teachers’ capacity and training in order to meet the realities of the new normal.

Speaking at the event, the President/Founder, Julienne School Support Foundation, Juliana Modupe Ogundumu, said, “Owing to the new normal caused by the COVID-19, there is urgency to redesign our curriculum and create an enabling environment for teachers’ professional development and automatic implementation of digital technology for effective teaching. This is because we are living in a world that is changing rapidly and we need to move with the global changes.”

On the role of innovation, Ogundumu reiterated that all stakeholders including students and teachers must play a pivotal role in advancing education in the country.

Her words: “Students across the globe are future co-workers and competitors. We need to make every child valued. While we are waiting for government to improve on education performance in our country, you will agree with me that collaboratively, we can achieve a lot.

“Again as school owners, we need to invest more on teachers. This will have an overall effect on the performance of the students. Teachers should be ready to meet up with any disruption that may occur in the future,” she said.

On his part, a lecturer and management consultant, Department of Educational Management, Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Dr. Jacob Adeyanju, said that schools should be dynamic in their pursuit of meaningful changes.

His words: “As a school or an institution, we should be able to accommodate whatever changes life brings and be able to teach for change. Since life is not stagnant, we must cope with these changes by redesigning our curriculum, teaching method, laws and also accommodate all the changes while we continue to move with our normal activities in the lockdown.”

