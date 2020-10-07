Real estate developer Dan Lesniak still has faith in Arkansas

Kindly Share This Story:

Arkansas real estate has been heating up over the last several years. According to local Realtors, real estate markets across the state are strong and show no signs of slowing down.

After the 2008 financial collapse, housing markets throughout the nation ground to a halt as potential buyers put their housing plans on hold. Houses sat on the market, while buyers were either unable to or unwilling to invest in real estate.

Of course, just like the rest of the world, Arkansas is facing a new set of challenges such as pandemic. But Daniel James Lesniak has faith in its ability to recover.

The real estate broker and developer is planning to sell over 100 homes developed by the agent in 2021, and start a brokerage that will grow beyond the DC area.

The Arkansas born entrepreneur and real estate mogul is set to provide integrated solutions for retail and real estate by growing his HyperFast Agent Community through its 3rd annual summit in October 2020.

