Kano LG Polls: Ganduje earmarks N2.3bn for conduct of elections

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has earmarked the sum of N2.3 billion for the conduct of local government election coming up on January 16th, 2021 in the state.

The State Commissioner, Malam Muhammad Garba said the Governor at the council meeting approved the fund for procurement of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the conduct of the elections.

Garba in a statement issued after the outcome of the council meeting, said, “following the release of the itinerary for the conduct of the January 16th, 2021 local government council’s election, approval has been given for the purchase of sensitive and non-sensitive materials in the total sum of N2, 365, 469, 525.00 billion.”

The Commissioner continued when he also said the government had revoked the rehabilitation and asphaltic overlay of Ahmadu Bello Way contract over non-performance and lack of timely completion of the project by the contractor, Messrs Tiamin Multi-Services Global Limited.

He said, “The council, has, therefore, approved the award of the contract for the project to Messrs Traiacta Nigeria Limited at the cost of N1, 240, 637, 737.50 billion.

“So far 15 per cent advance payment amounting to N84, 957, 172.88 million was released to the contractor while about 12 per cent progress was achieved.

“Following reconciliation of account between the state government and the contractor’s engineer, a reconciliation certificate raised indicates a negative value of N11, 392, 124.88 million against the contractor and a balance of 10 per cent retention money amounting to N3, 006, 103.75 million in favour of the contractor pending expiration of the Defect Liability Period.”

On Education, the commissioner said, “The council also announced that with the resumption of schools the council has approved the release of N169, 567, 990.06 million to the State Senior Secondary School Management Board to cater for nine weeks feeding, logistics and monitoring of students writing the National Examination Council (NECO) and the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) Examinations.

“The number of students sitting for both NECO and NBAIS stood at 12,171 will be fed for nine weeks during their stay in school at the cost of N1, 591.01 per head which translates to N161, 146, 990.6 million and logistic and monitoring at N20, 000×39 schools for nine weeks for NECO totaling N7, 020, 000.00 million, while that of NBAIS at N20, 000 for nine weeks stood at N9, 599, 722.06.”

On the issue of joint account, Garba, however, pointed out that in the spirit of shared and collective responsibility in governance, the funds, as recommended by the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), would be shared between the state and local government on a ratio of 55 per cent and 45 per cent, which translates to the sum of N1, 301, 008, 238.75 billion and N1, 064, 461, 286.25 billion respectively.

