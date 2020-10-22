Protests: Together we must protect, rebuild Lagos ― Olulade

Kindly Share This Story:

A former Lagos lawmaker, Mr Olusegun Olulade, has urged youths in the state to come together to protect and rebuild Lagos after the mindless destruction of lives and property by hoodlums under the guise of #EndSARS protest.

Olulade, who represented Epe Constituency II between 2011 and 2019 in Lagos House of Assembly, made the appeal in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

According to him, if Lagos must rise again after massive attacks on public and private facilities, the youth must end the violence and arsons, and allow the rebuilding process to commence.

Olulade said: “Hello Lagosians, irrespective of which ethnic bloc you belong, if you live, work or have enjoyed our infrastructure and facilities before, it’s time we stand together in the rebuilding process.

“This is Lagos, my Lagos, your Lagos and our Lagos. We are resilient in accomplishing our vision; we don’t give up!

“Together, we must protect Lagos State, defend our heritage and preserve our unity that has brought prosperity to all.

“Painfully, we have lost lives and property. Insecurity has increased, emotions are very high and thousands of jobs will certainly be lost.

“Nevertheless, we must remain a bunch of brooms that cannot be broken. Together we will win the battle.”

The lawmaker, who decried the neglect of the mass majority of people by some political leaders, said that the demands of #EndSARS for good governance and an end to police brutality were laudable.

According to him, God will judge everyone negatively involved in the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting and the destruction going on in Lagos State.

He said that when the peaceful #EndSARS protest started, every responsible and patriotic Nigerian was clear about the genuineness and patriotic spirit of the youths championing the #EndSARS protest.

“Their demands were our demands, we applauded their courage, determination and desires for good governance, but we never anticipated the intentions of fifth columnists who penetrated the peaceful gathering with the sole aim of maiming, looting and perpetuating arson.

“#EndSARS means good governance, police reforms, infrastructural development, anti-corruption crusade, peaceful co-existence, patriotism and youth participation in governance, not lawlessness, vandalisation, looting, maiming and destruction going on now.”

Olulade decried the infiltration of peaceful protesters by hoodlums who brought in anarchy that led to the massive destruction of property.

