PROTESTS: Attack on my business, collateral damage ― Igbakpa

By Perez Brisibe

The member representing Ethiope federal constituency, Hon Ben Igbakpa yesterday described the attack on his business mall in Sapele local government area of Delta State as a collateral damage

The mall, located along Ajogodo road, was invaded by the hoodlums who carted away goods worth millions of naira despite the 48hours curfew imposed on the state by the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Reacting to the incident, the lawmaker in a statement yesterday, said the incident which he described as an act of evil, will not stop him from contributing his quota towards a better Nigeria of our dreams.

He said: “My business premise in Sapele was vandalised and plundered by crooks masquerading as protesters.

“As one who has been a forerunner in the campaign to #EndPoliceBrutality and #BadGovernanceInNigeria, I view this as collateral damage.

“In my brief to Governor Okowa, I reinstated my belief that government must always consider the common good and pay attention to the critical needs of our youths to create opportunities and to check restiveness.

“My thoughts and actions will always be for the benefit of Nigerians. I admit that my loss today is nothing compared to the grief that has been overtly expressed over the last weeks.

“We will continue to engage all members of our communities to achieve sustainable peace and human capacity development.

“Despite this evil act, it won’t stop me from contributing my own quota towards a better Nigeria of our dream. Where the son of nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody.”

Vanguard

