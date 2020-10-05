Protect national assets in Niger Delta ― IPMAN President advises youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Warri

The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo has called on stakeholders, and youths of Niger Delta to listen to the voice of wisdom and ensure the protection of National Assets in the region.

He spoke when the Senior Special Adviser to the IPMAN on Product, Pipelines Monitoring and Special Assignment Ibrahim Haliru visited the Delta waterways in the company of a team of security led by the Sector A Operating Officer, Delta State, Joshua Abata.

The IPMAN President also commended the Nigerian security outfits for their utmost cooperation and civil-military collaboration which has yielded expected positive results. The urged the youths to be aware of the grave danger associated with illegal oil bunkering and Pipelines vandalism.

They advised the youths in the region, especially those in Delta State to form clusters as their services would be needed when the proposed modular refineries eventually come to life.

Also, Prince Emmanuel Boru, Head of Surveillance, Waterways, IPMAN, stressed that it is the mandate of President Muhammad Buhari to stop the spate of illegal oil thefts and Pipelines vandalism.

He appreciated and acknowledged the leadership qualities of the National President of IPMAN Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo and believes that with him at the helms of affairs, IPMAN will achieve his goals.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: