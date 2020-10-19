Vanguard Logo

Prevail on your children, Police tell parents, confirm Edo Prison break

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed what it described as the unfortunate attacks on Police Facilities – Ugbekun Police Station, Oba Market Police Station, and Idogbo Police Post by persons posing as #EndSars protesters in Benin, Edo State, today, Monday, 19th October 2020.

“The extent of damage cannot be ascertained at the moment but report indicates that the protesters carted away arms and ammunition from the armoury and freed the suspects in custody before setting some of the facilities ablaze.

“The Force is doing everything possible at the moment to bring the situation under control, protect lives of innocent citizens and prevent further attacks on any other critical infrastructure in the state.

“The Force is calling on parents/guardians to prevail on their children/wards to desist from acts of violence under any guise whatsoever.”

