Premier League clubs splurge £1.24bn on signings

Premier League clubs splashed £1.24billion on new signings this summer, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The figure represents a £160m decrease from last season – but is still £70m more than was spent in the 2016 summer window.

Chelsea were the league’s top spenders, splashing £226.1m on fresh talent, including Timo Werner (£45m), Hakim Ziyech (£37m), Edouard Mendy (£22m), and Ben Chilwell (£50m).

And their headline recruit Kai Havertz was the league’s most expensive new acquisition – arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for £70m. The Blues were able to splash the cash after being restricted by a transfer embargo last season – and by getting good fees for the likes of Alvaro Morata and Mario Pasalic.

Manchester City were unsurprisingly second-biggest spenders, splashing the cash on Nathan Ake (£41m) and Ferran Torres (£37m) early on in the window.

And Pep Guardiola’s side responded to their shambolic 5-2 defeat against Leicester City by splurging a further £64.5m on defender Ruben Dias from Benfica.

Aston Villa responded to squandering over £100m in last season’s market by this time spending another £85m – although signings like Ollie Watkins appear to have actually hit the ground running this time around.

And Leeds United wasted no time following their promotion back to the top flight, recruiting the likes of Rodrigo, Robin Koch, and Diego Llorente – as well as Raphinha from Rennes on Deadline Day.

Wolves increased their Portuguese contingent even further by spending north of £70m on Fabio Silva and Nelson Semedo – in addition to signing Marcal and Ki-Jana Hoever.

Vanguard

