Portugese star Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Portugal’s Nations League game against Sweden on Wednesday.

The Juventus forward is “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, according to a statement from the Portuguese Football Federation (PFF).

The remaining squad all returned negative results after being tested on Tuesday and are available for the Group A3 match in Lisbon. The PFF confirmed in a statement: “Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.

“The game (against Sweden), counting for the qualification phase of the Nations League, is scheduled for Wednesday.

Ronaldo has played in both of Portugal’s matches so far during the international break, starting in a friendly against Spain in Lisbon and then playing the full game in their 0-0 draw with France on Sunday.

Vanguard

