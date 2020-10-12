Popular comedian chides blogger over fake news

Kindly Share This Story:

Instagram blog, Gist Lover, has come under attack by a comedian, over a purported fake news. The blogger came under attack after posting alleged fake news alluding to an affair between Billionaire Prophet, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, and international Interior Designer and CEO of Sayaveth Interiors, Ehi Ogbebor.

One such protest came from popular Nigerian Comedian and Presenter, MC Okpeke on the “MC Okpeke Show”.

He used the case of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, Senior Prophet and founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, who had, a short time ago, been falsely alleged to be having an affair with Ehi Ogbebor of Sayaveth Interiors, in the same incorrigible fake news- blog.

The comedian shared the story of how Ehi Ogbebor was contracted for the furnishing and finishing of the Omoto Fufeyins’ family home in Warri, Delta.

He said: “The interior designer had shared the news of the major collaboration on her social media, saying that she was grateful for such an opportunity and that the Omoto Fufeyin mansion was an unrivaled edifice in Warri, Delta.

“But Gist Lover had reportedly induced an illicit affair between both parties.”

MC Okpeke expressed utter disgust at the antics of the blogger, while he implored Nigerians not to indulge or dilly dally in the negative media.

