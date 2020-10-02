Police smash car snatching syndicate, apprehend 7 others in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

Arrest 300 level UNICAL Physiology student

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command on Friday disclosed that it has apprehended 13 suspects in the last few weeks including three different groups that specialise in car snatching in the state and its environs as well as 300 level Physiology UNICAL undergraduate for armed robbery.

Briefing journalists at the Command Headquarters, Diamond Hill, Calabar on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, said Cross River will become too hot for all enemies of peace.

Jimoh said in the period under review 13 suspects were arrested including 7 persons who belonged to three different car snatching syndicate operating in Cross River and its environs adding that others were arrested for armed robbery, murder, and sundry crimes.

His words: “We have remained resolute in our aim to reduce criminality to the barest minimum through collaborative efforts with critical stakeholders in community policing crusade across the state.

“However, our feats so far are not unconnected with determination for quality service delivery, resilience, and strategic policing via technological and human intelligence gathering/sharing which has led to huge breakthroughs.

Vanguard learned that Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT (Abuja) arrived Ugep Division in Yakurr LGA on investigation routine about snatched cars and picked up three suspects that specialize in Car snatching.

Similarly another group involved in car theft and using the vehicles to ply Odukpani to Uyo in Akwa Ibom State were also picked up while others were picked by the Unit Commander,75 MPF Ogoja. All the vehicles including a Toyota Camry, a RAV 4 Jeep, two Hiace buses were recovered.

CP Jimoh also revealed that among the robbery suspects who have been charged to court, was Sunday Egwu, from Idoma in Benue State, a 300 Level UNICAL undergraduate of Physiology Department.

He also revealed that another suspect, who was part of a three-man gang that it’s two members were extrajudicially killed by an angry mob before Operatives of Operation “PUFF ADDER” on routine patrol along Marian picked him up, upon interrogation, he claimed to be a 300 level student of Physiology Department, UNICAL.

Speaking further, he said it was worthy to note that modern policing methodology requires a complementary role through citizen participation in all the books and crannies irrespective of the geographical location.

He said:” I want to reassure members of the public and unsuspecting persons to continue their good works in tackling crime through information dissemination to three police devoid of betrayal or any unpleasant consequences.

“Modern policing methodology requires a complementary role through citizen participation. I want to use this medium to put a wake-up call on the traditional institutions, Community leaders, Religious/Youth Leaders to see security as a collective business.

“The command hereby warns all enemies of peace and persons or group unlawfully possessing firearms to willfully return the same to the police at all levels as contrary will attract arrest and prosecution if caught,” Jimoh warned.

