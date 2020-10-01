Police raise alarm over alleged influx of bandits in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command on Thursday raised the alarm over alleged plans by some bandits to invade the state and wreak havoc on innocent citizens.

The command said veracious intelligence report at its disposal confirmed that the bandits would pose as law-abiding citizens before settling down and start launching attacks on their host communities.

The Police Commissioner, Ekiti Command, Mr Babatunde Mobayo, in a statement in Ado Ekiti , on Wednesday, urged the citizens to beware of whom they harbour as strangers.

Mobayo stated that the armed hoodlums had concluded plans to start entering the state in batches and continue to hatch their insidious plans against the residents of the state.

“It has come to the notice of Ekiti State Police Command through intelligence gathering that some group of persons suspected to be armed hoodlums and criminally minded aliens have concluded their plans to enter Ekiti State in their large number in order to unleash evil, cause havoc and create apprehension.

“Furthermore, intelligence gathering has it that the first set of the armed and criminally minded hoodlums will arrive the State with the pretence of settling peacefully with their host communities while the other set will come later to launch attacks and cause havoc on the innocent populace.

“The Command wishes to state that this does not call for panic rather, it is a call for an effective and enhanced Community Policing.

“In view of this, the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, implores all and sundry to be security conscious, extremely vigilant and report to the police immediately any suspected person or group of persons arriving, residing or found perambulating their environs.

“The CP also implores all Landowners, Landlords and Agents to be conscious of and know the identities of those they accommodate, let or sell their properties to in order to avoid accommodating or harbouring criminals who may in turn threaten the peace of the society”.

Mobayo advised the commercial drivers and motorcyclists to be watchful and report to the police any suspected traveller arriving any part of the State.

“The CP assures the good people of Ekiti State of his determination to ensuring the safety of lives and properties of the citizens and implores all to give useful and timely information to the police that could lead to the arrest of suspected criminals through the nearest Police Station or call the police control room number”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

