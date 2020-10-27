Police not cowed, our men back on the road ― CP Lagos declares

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Tuesday, stated that policemen had returned to their duty posts across the state, allaying Lagosians fears over their disappearance since the attacks on police stations and killing of some policemen by hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protest last week.

This is just as he revealed that makeshift offices had been created for policemen whose stations were burnt, to enable them to carry out their constitutional responsibilities.

Briefing journalists at the command headquarters, Ikeja, Odumosu, disclosed that early morning patrols were conducted across the state, as part of the strategy to nip activities of hoodlums who might want to take to the roads to attack innocent Lagosians.

He said: “Our men are fully on the road. We have a strategy of early morning patrol. As early as 5 am, Area Commanders patrol their jurisdictions, so that if they (hoodlums) decide to come out in the morning, we would to be there before their arrival. It is a strategy that has worked for us.

“Policemen in the command are not cowed. Our spirit has been lifted. The Inspector-General of Police has spoken to us and I have spoken to all my men in the command. There is no more the issue of fear.

“We are out. I, therefore, urge Lagosians to feel free to call on policemen if they have any complaint.

“Even in areas that were burnt, policemen are still there because we are making makeshift offices for them to be present there. Security of such areas should not be jeopardized because some miscreants may want to hijack the situation to attack people.

“We are making chairs, tables and even canopies available. We will not abandon people living in areas where police formations were burnt. We must provide them with security”.

