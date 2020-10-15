Police launch manhunt for kidnappers of journalist’s wife in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

…My children are in trauma – Okoro cries out

…nightlife gradually dying in Calabar – NUJ

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh has disclosed that it has dispatched its tactical team to ensure the unconditional release of Mrs Uduak Okoro, wife of The Sun Correspondent who was kidnapped in Calabar.

Speaking with Vanguard on Thursday in Calabar, Commissioner of Police Abdulkadir Jimoh said it was unfortunate that the wife of a Journalist was kidnapped because the media was a major stakeholder in the security apparatus of any Nation or society.

His words: “If the wife of one of us is kidnapped, it is a slap on our face. Since we got the information I have ordered all DPO and also deployed our tactical teams.

“Without mincing words, we are not taking it lightly with any criminal element in the state, I want to appeal to well-meaning citizens never to take their security with levity.

“With good collaboration with the police we can effectively chase every form of criminal in the state and make the place much more peaceful,” he appealed.

Recall that Mrs Uduak Okoro wife of the Cross River Sun Correspondent was on Tuesday night at about 8:00 pm kidnapped by gunmen around Iso Oqua street at Big Qua , close to Apostolic church.

On his part, husband to the victim, Mazi Judex Okoro who is also the Chairman of Correspondent’s Chapel of NUJ in Cross River he said thier children were in trauma as they constantly worry about thier mother Safety.

” My children are really traumatized because they have been asking me about thier mother, and they are worried about her safety, this is a very difficult time for me and my kids because it is happening the second time in 7 years,” Okoro said.

When contacted, the NUJ Chairman Cross River State, Com. Victor Udu said he feel disappointment with the level of insecurity in Nigeria and appealed to the Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade to do something drastic to rejig security agencies in the state.

He said that kidnapping was gradually killing nightlife in Calabar and major towns in the state as many no longer feel comfortable sitting out.

The NUJ Chairman said ” Security agencies need a boost and an urgent boosting of thier morales by providing basic hardware like vehicle and other logistics will surely help them do better.

“The police, DSS and other security unit need vehicle, they need good funding and it must be done urgently as it will go a long way in helping them nip crime in the bud even before it happens.

” We as a Union appeal to Governor Ben Ayade to please rejig the security apparatus in the state my every means necessary as many now live in trepidation,” he said.

