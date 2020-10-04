Breaking News
Police investigate death of an officer in Ekiti State

Nigerian Police

The Police Command in Ekiti has launched an investigation into the death of a policeman attached to Aramoko Division, after he was allegedly crushed by a vehicle on his way to work.

Mr Sunday Abutu, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said this while speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on  Sunday.
Abutu said that the investigation to ascertain the actual cause of the death of the policeman for necessary action.

It was  gathered that the unnamed policeman died as result of injuries he sustained when he was crushed along Efon-Aramoko Ekiti Road on Saturday.

