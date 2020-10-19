Police declare suspected cultist wanted over death of auto mechanic

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Police command has declared a notorious cultist, terrorizing Igbesa and its environs simply known as Bobo wanted

A statement by the command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, which was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital, said the suspect was declared wanted over the gruesome murder of an automobile mechanic, Salaudeen Lawal.

The statement added that “the deceased who was called to fix a vehicle which developed a mechanical fault was accused by Bobo and his colleagues of obstructing the road with the vehicle he was repairing and this led to an argument between them, consequent upon which the said Bobo broke a bottle and stabbed the deceased on his hand and cut one of the veins”.

The statement added that “distress call was made to the police at Igbesa divisional headquarters and the DPO SP Abayomi Adeniji quickly led his men to the scene and rescued the victim to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment”.

“The suspect, having realized what he did took to flight immediately but one of his accomplice has been arrested and he is helping the police in their investigation”.

“Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered a massive manhunt for the suspect.

He also directed that the case be taken over by the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

The CP also appealed to residents of the area to remain calm as the command will do everything possible to apprehend the fleeing suspect who is neither a student of the only tertiary institution in the town nor an indigene of the town.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: