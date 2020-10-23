Police commend youths for peaceful protests in Benue

Kindly Share This Story:

The Benue Police Command has commended youths of the state for conducting themselves peacefully throughout the EndSARS protest.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, gave the commendation in Makurdi on Friday.

“The Command has already deployed officers at strategic areas within the state to ensure safety of lives and property.

“You have the right to freedom of expression as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended as you have successfully communicated to the government without breaching peace.

“The command is committed to ensure that you express yourselves in a very peaceful and organised way to prevent breakdown of law and order.

“To this end, there is a deployment of police officers at strategic points within the state to ensure safety of lives and property.

“Members of the public are advised to give maximum support and information to prevent breakdown of law and order,’’ Anene said in a statement.

She advised stakeholders including religious leaders, traditional leaders and youth leaders at various levels to continue to prevail on their wards and subjects to remain peaceful in all circumstances and prevent miscreants from causing mayhem.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend members of the press for their professional and ethical conduct in positively reporting issues around the protest.

“We must not forget that information is key in maintenance of peace,” Anene said.

