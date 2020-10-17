Breaking News
Translate

Police Command in Lagos says ‘No life lost’ to fire incident on Otedola Bridge

On 1:25 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police Command in Lagos says ‘No life lost’ to fire incident on Otedola Bridge

The  Police Command  in Lagos State has said that no life was lost to the  accident which involved two tankers laden with Petrol and a container that occurred on Otedola Bridge, along the  Lagos/Ibadan Expressway in the early hours of Saturday.

The command’s  Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi   in a statement released on Saturday said that the accident occured around 2.30 a.m. along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Adejobi said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State,  Mr Hakeem Odumosu, had  visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment and evacuation to ease flow of traffic.

“His team was assisted by the personnel  of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Fire Service of Lagos State.

READ ALSO: Lagos gas explosion: Plant has no operational licence — DPR

“They have been working assiduously on the evacuation since 2.30 a.m, ” the PPRO said.

According to Adejobi, preliminary findings show that the accident was caused by a container driver who lost control and rammed into a tanker laden with PMS and caught fire.

“No life was lost and all efforts are on to ease traffic along the expressway,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!