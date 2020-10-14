Police arrest Akwa Ibom man over death of 40-year-old wife 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has arrested one Okon-Abasi Etim, a native of Mbiakpan Ikot Edim village in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area over the alleged murder of his wife, Margaret Okon-Abasi Etim.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, the state capital.

According to the statement, the murder suspect who was arrested by the police with the assistance of the youths of the community would be prosecuted after completion of investigation into the matter.

The statement further disclosed that during interrogation Etim Okon confessed to pouring raw acid on his wife which eventually led to her death.

It reads, ” The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, through its Operatives at ‘D’ Division, Itam, in conjunction with the youths of Mbiakpan Ikot Edim, have arrested one Okon-Abasi Etim Okon of Mbiakpan Ikot Edim, in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect poured raw acid on his wife, one Margaret Okon-Abasi Etim aged 40years, on 9/10/2020 while she was sleeping which led to her death. Investigation is ongoing to determine the reason behind his action.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. Suspect will be charged to court at the completion of investigation.

“The Command wishes to call on spouses to resolve family issues amicably rather than resorting to violence as the Command will not relent in apprehending and prosecuting offenders”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

