Police arrest 242 criminal suspects in Kano

…Recovered Hemps valued at over N2m, 96 assorted Knives, 9 guns

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Police Command on Friday says it has arrested no fewer than 242 suspects for various criminal offences in the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa disclosed this while parading the suspects before newsmen at the Bompai police headquarters in the state on Friday.

DSP Haruna said the suspects were arrest between 9th September 2020 to 16th October 2020 for offences ranging from Armed-Robbery, Kidnapping, Thuggery and Drug dealings.

According to him, “Twenty Four (24) was arrested for Armed Robbery, Seventeen (17) for Kidnapping, Eight (8) were Motor Vehicles Thieves while Ten (10) were Tricycles Thieves and Seventeen (17) Motorcycles Thieves.

“Others arrested include Five (5) Rape Suspects, Six (6) Drug Dealers, Sixteen (16) Fraudsters, Seventy-Two (72) Thugs (‘Yan-Daba) while Sixty Seven (67) suspects that specialized in Mobile Handsets Robbery, Snatching and Stealing were also arrested.

“With new trends of Mobile Handsets Theft and Snatching, the Command garnered both its human and technical assets to carryout intelligence-led operations to deal with such menace. This resulted to the successes recorded by the command in bursting these criminal syndicates where Sixty Seven (67) suspects were arrested; Four (4) Tricycles, Twelve (12) Motorcycles and Sixty Eight (68) Mobile Handsets were recovered from them.

“From our records, most of the suspects that were arrested in Mobile Handsets Theft and Stealing use Motorcycles. These Motorcycles are either stolen, borrowed or hired in form of what is popularly called O-Pay. We are using this medium to be loud and categorical that, whoever gives out his Motorcycle and is used to aid the commission of crime, will be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

The Spokesperson further said the command succeeded in recovering exhibits such as Thirteen (13) Bags and Two Hundred and Twenty Two (222) Parcels of Dried Leaves suspected to be Indian Hemps valued at Two Million Eight Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira (N2,820,000.00), three Cartons of Codiene Syrup valued at Three Hundred and Sixty Thousand Naira (N360,000.00) and 334 Diazapam tablets and Five Hundred illicit drugs valued at Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Two Hundred Naira. (N250,200).

“We also recovered Nine (9) assorted Arms including; Two (2) AK47 Rifles, One (1) Beretta Pistol, Two (2) Locally Made Pistols, and Six (6) Locally Made Guns, Five (5) Motor Vehicles, Nine (9) Tricycles and Seventeen (17) Motorcycles.

“Others include Ninety-Six (96) Assorted Knives used by Thugs (Yan Daba) and Eighty-Seven (87) Mobiles Handsets recovered.

“These successes recorded were as a result of the support, encouragement and cooperation of the Inspector General of Police, the Government, the good people of Kano State and sustained synergy with other sister security agencies which greatly impacted on the generally peaceful atmosphere enjoyed in the State.

“We urge you to continue to give the Command all the necessary support and cooperation as we remain resolute in safeguarding lives and properties of the good people of the State,” DSP Haruna however stated.

Vanguard News

