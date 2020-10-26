POETRY: Vampires of Ni.Ger (Nigga) Area

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rev Arize Nwobu

Hello Ni.ger Area

Your children have waited with bated breath

for a break of dawn,

To see the change you sold in hope.

They sit in the dark

And cry in pain,

Sick and tired of the game

They now want to leave the park.

Bewildered, they wonder why

in a land of plenty

How could they be so sad.

Good has turned to bad

And the wind has turned to storm.

Hello Ni.ger Area

Why do you look bemused and abused

O ye giant in the sun?

It looks to me so unreal

That you are crawling on your knees

Your Shepherds are blind,

They cheat, steal and eat the meat of the poor,

And suffocate the sufferers with trails of sorrow

With no hope for a better tomorrow.

O ye children of Ni.ger Area

Children of the Queen of blackness and darkness,

Though our bones may be broken

Our spirits will fight,

Words must be spoken and the chain will be broken.

Stand up,

Revodemption time is now

Help me to sing my song:

The night must turn to day

The youths must have a say

Their pain will turn to gain

Nine(9) must turn to six(6)

Stand and break the jinx

Good bye vampires of Ni.ger Area

Revodemption time is now

The break of dawn is now

#Soro Soke, #Endsars,#Bettergovernance,#NewNigeria,#Prosperity

Vanguard

