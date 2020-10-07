PMB approves fresh tenure for Okhiria, NRC MD

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Engr. Fidet Freeborn Okhiria as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC.

A statement issued by Eric Ojiekwe, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation conveyed federal government’s approval of a fresh four years in office for the NRC boss.

The letter signed by Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry read in part: “I write to convey approval of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR vide letter Ref: No: SH/COS/17/A/1698 dated 5th October, 2020 for the renewal of your appointment as MD/CEO of the Nigerian Railway Corporation for a second and final four year tenure effective 20th October, 2020 in accordance with the relevant section of the Nigerian Railway Corporation Act.”

Engr. Freeborn Okhiria who was first appointed as MD of the corporation on 24th October, 2016 will continue his tenure effective 20th October, 2020 for a second and final four year tenure.

Okhiria who hails from Ekpoma, Edo state, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Lagos and is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Mechanical Engineering, NIME.

He is also a chartered member, Institute of Logistics and Transport, MILT, member Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, member Institute of Directors, IOD, member Institute of Strategic Management, ISM, and member, Nigerian Institute of Management, NIM.

Reacting to the news of his reappointment, Engr. Okhiria thanked government of the gesture and promised to do more in the years ahead.

“I want to thank the federal government and the Minister of Transport for finding me very worthy to be reappointed for another term. On my side, I promise to work harder than ever before, so that a good legacy will be left in my name and for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. I promise to rededicate myself and put the nation first and be selfless,” he said.

He also gave a hint into some projects in the pipeline in the ongoing construction of rail lines across the country.

“Two weeks ago the cabinet approved Kano to Maradi, and today (Wednesday), Port Harcourt to Maiduguri with other branch lines for a place like Damaturu. We want to ensure all the contracts awarded commence. Lagos-Ibadan will start probably by November so that people can use the train service during the Christmas and New Year holidays,” he added.

