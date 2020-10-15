Plateau schools to resume 3rd term October 30 ― Lalong

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

Following the engagement with all stakeholders and setting up mechanisms for observing the COVID-19 protocols, the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has directed the re-opening of all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state from 30th October 2020.

By this directive, the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, MAkut Macham in a statement said schools are to resume academic activities for 3rd term and ensure they operate within the guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for the safety of students and teachers.

All grade six students are to resume schools between 19th-23rd October to prepare for the First School Leaving Certificate and National Common Entrance Examinations even as all heads of public and private schools with huge population are also advised to consider staggered school attendance to avoid going against COVID-19 protocols relating to social distancing.

He stressed, “Already, various training and engagements have been held to orientate school principals and teachers on basic operational requirements.

“Similarly, the management of schools have been mandated to clean, fumigate and re-arrange the school environment preparatory to the resumption. In the meantime, arrangements are ongoing to facilitate the resumption of tertiary institutions in the State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: