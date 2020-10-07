Plateau: MACBAN debunks reports accusing members of involvement in Wereng killings

Kindly Share This Story:

*Says it’s sad that Fulanis ‘re accused of any atrocities committed in the state

*Condoles families of deceased,govt of Plateau

*Urges security agencies to fish out killers,parade them in public

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has denied reports accusing Fulanis of complicity in the latest killings some persons including a crown prince in Wereng Community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau.

MACBAN said it was saddened that that like in previous atrocities in the state, its members were branded as killers of the people in Wereng, wondering why there was a sustained accusation of its people in criminal activities in the state.

The Fulani cattle rearers organisation, in a statement, Wednesday, why insisting that its members were innocent of the killings, enjoined security agencies to immediately launched investigation into the gruesome killings with a view to arresting and prosecuting those involved.

The Ag. Chairman, MABACN, Plateau State Chapter, Mallam Isa Bappa,in the statement, he released, condoled the families of the deceased, the people and government of Plateau State over the killings.

While condemning the action of the perpetrators, MACBAN insisted that its members were innocent of the killings and called on people its said were launching sustained accusation against its members on any crime in the state to leave them alone.

Even as it said it was “not trying to defend his people here”, the organisation insisted that “we wish to categorically state that our people are innocent of these atrocities.”

“This act of criminality must be condemned by all well-meaning citizens of the state and beyond.

“We are therefore calling on the security agencies to immediately swing into action and fish out the perpetrator or perpetrators of this inhuman act and bring them to book, parade and prosecute them to serve as a deterrent to other criminals,” the statement read.

It said “while the allegation is painful and retrogressive in the Plateau peace process, we shall continue to actively engage in the ongoing peace process across the whole state and beyond.”

MACBAN appealed to members to remain calm and law-abiding no matter the level of provocation and desist from taking laws into their hands rather.

“We enjoin them to report any action or actions that tend to breach peace in the state to the security agencies for necessary action,” it added.

It read in full: “The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, Plateau State Chapter, wishes to express its heartfelt condolence to the people of Wereng Village, Riyom and the entire people of Plateau State over the unjustifiable, barbaric and inhuman killing of a crown prince, Chungyang Mwadkon, and five others by some unknown criminal elements on Monday.

“This act of criminality must be condemned by all well-meaning citizens of the state and beyond.

“We are therefore calling on the security agencies to immediately swing into action and fish out the perpetrator or perpetrators of this inhuman act and bring them to book, parade and prosecute them to serve as a deterrent to other criminals.

“We wish to vehemently debunk the malicious allegations going around the social media and other media platforms that the killing was carried out by herdsmen.

“While we are not trying to defend our people here, we wish to categorically state that our people are innocent of these atrocities.

“We are appalled by the continuous and sustained accusation of our people of any crime or atrocities committed on the Plateau. Like the previous ones, this latest allegation that our people are responsible for the gruesome and dastard killing of these precious people is baseless and untrue.

“The malicious reports in the social and some traditional media supporting this allegation are sponsored by some people with tribal and religious sentiments. These people are bent on giving the entire Fulani race a bad name just for their selfish agenda.

“Why should we kill the crown prince and other people in Wareng Village? What do we stand to benefit?

“We strongly believe that these people raised false alarms by accusing Fulani herdsmen just to divert the attention of security agencies from actually investigating and apprehending the real criminal elements involved in the killings for obvious reasons.

Why would they not wait for the security agencies to investigate and unravel the elements behind the killings before jumping into conclusion that our people are responsible?

“Why must every crime in Plateau State be attributed to Fulani? Why the deliberate action to tarnish our name? Why don’t they allow security agencies to do their work and come out with their findings before jumping into such hasty conclusions?

“While the allegation is painful and retrogressive in the Plateau peace process, we shall continue to actively engage in the ongoing peace process across the whole state and beyond.

“Finally, we want to appeal to our members to remain calm and law-abiding no matter the level of provocation and desist from taking laws into their hands.

“We enjoin them to report any action or actions that tend to breach peace in the state to the security agencies for necessary actions.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: