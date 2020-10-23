PJAN Chairman condemns attacks on photojournalists by hoodlums

Kindly Share This Story:

Photojournalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN) Lagos Chapter has condemned attacks on its members by hoodlums in the ongoing ENDSARS protest in Lagos.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, Photojournalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN)Lagos Chapter, Mr Kola Olasupo States that two of our members from The Nation Newspapers, Deputy Photo Editor, Comrade Isaac Jimoh Ayodele and Abiodun Williams were victims of the attack.

Ayodele Isaac who also served as NUJ Lagos Internal Auditor almost lost his life when he was attacked by hoodlums at Mofoluku area of Lagos in the cause of carrying out his official duties.

He was attacked when he went to get the shots of the burnt Makinde Police Station located in the Mafoluku area, he narrowly escape after much beating while Abiodun Williams was attacked at Yaba area of Lagos and his camera completely damaged.

Another member was Mike Otogo a Photojournalist with The Economy Magazine who was attacked at Ojudu area of Lagos when he went to cover Ojodu Police Station set ablaze by hoodlums. He was lucky to escape, but his camera was snatched from him and smashed on the ground by hoodlums. He presently has no camera to work with.

This attack is one too many, we plead with the protesters to see us as partners who believe in their cause and allow our members to carry out their lawful duties.

The Chairman of the Association urged members, to stay safe and be security conscious of their movement as they carried out their normal duties.

The Association Executives Sympathizes with the unfortunate victims and pray that no harm befalls any member of the Association again

