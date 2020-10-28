Breaking News
PHOTOS: Launch of 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem

President Muhammadu Buhari (L) and President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan during the launch of Emblem Appeal for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (28/10/2020). 06039/28/10/2020/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (L) being decorated by the National Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Brig-Gen Adakole Jones during the launch of Emblem Appeal for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (28/10/2020). 06042/28/10/2020/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

 

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan (L) being decorated by the National Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Brig-Gen Adakole Jones during the launch of Emblem Appeal for the 2021Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday(28/10/2020).06041/28/10/2020/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

Pic 1. PresidentMuhammadu Buhari (L) and President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan during the launch ofEmblem Appeal for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (28/10/2020).06039/28/10/2020/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

