PHOTOS: Buhari presides over 19th virtual FEC meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 19th virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Physically present at the meeting, which started at about 10:00am are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Munguno (retd).

The Ministers physically present at the Council Chambers are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami.

Others include the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, and Power Saleh Mamma.

Head the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other members of the cabinet are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

Some of the Ministers physically present have memos to present at the Council meeting.

