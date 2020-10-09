Breaking News
PHOTO NEWS: #ENDSARS protests gather steam nationwide

Photos and videos from Lagos #ENDSARS protest, at the Lagos House, Alausa

Protesters camped in the open after removal of their tents and chairs
Comedian, Mr Macaroni at the protest
#ENDSARS
Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa addressing protesters late in the night. Photo: Twitter @DoyinSoExtra
From late-night till morning

 

Ibadan #ENDSARS Protest

#ENDSARS
Ibadan, Oyo state Photo: Twitter @MaziIbe

 

#ENDSARS
Photo: Twitter @Iam_mayorkush

Ekiti #ENDSARS protest

