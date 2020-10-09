Philanthropist gifts LASU 2,013 books in friend’s memory

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

A philanthropist, Dr Akintayo Sawyerr, has donated 2,013 books on various disciplines to the library of the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, Lagos.

The books were donated by Sawyerr in memory of his late friend, Mr Felix Neequaye Akpe, who had bequeathed the books to him.

Speaking when making the donation, Sawyerr, who quoted Rita Dove, said, “The Library Is an arena of possibility, opening both a window into the soul and a door onto the world.”

He added that with the giant strides being recorded by by the university under the leadership of Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, efforts should be made to support the university to soar higher.

Receiving the books, the University Librarian, Dr. Emmanuel Lai Adebayo, said they were rare books and books of history.

Dr. Adebayo added that the huge volume of books donated would be of good use for all the world class students of the university, in particular, students in the Faculty of Arts, School of Communication, Faculty of Social Sciences and Faculty of Management Sciences.

