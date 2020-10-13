PFN advocates restorative justice for victims of crime

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Aloogba, is set to speak at a virtual conference, aimed at promoting restorative justice to enable rehabilitated offenders and victims of crime seek justice for themselves.

The conference, themed: ‘Corrections, Faith-Based Therapies and Communities of Support’, organized by Prison Fellowship Nigeria, PFN, is seeking to precipitate social attitudinal change towards those who are involved in or affected by crime in the effort to rehabilitate and reintegrate offenders.

Executive Director, PFN, Benson Iwuagwu, said the conference would explore ways to promote communal harmony for the common good.

“As a psycho-social disease, its treatment must be purposeful, in order to foster a holistic approach to the problem of crime. Therefore, PFN is organizing the National Criminal Justice and Corrections Conference which will bring together stakeholders to deliberate on measures that will enable our communities tackle rising crime wave.”

READ ALSO:

The conference which will commence on October 15 and 16, focuses on area when inmates are released from custody, whether by reason of completion of sentence, clemency or other legal recourse, obstacles and impediments that are counterproductive to the values and objects of reformation with particular reference to stigmatization and discrimination, among others.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: