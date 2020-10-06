Penny Karabey, luxury next season: The brand story

Kindly Share This Story:

Penny Karabey, founder and director of Luxury Next Season provides the most sought after and hard to find items from runways all around the world.

She is an accomplished jewellery designer, computer engineer, certified fitness instructor and has worked in IT for 20 years. She likes to travel around the world in search of inspiration to create new pieces. Her favorite spots are Milan and Istanbul.

She is a member of Women Entrepreneurs NYC, New York City Department of Small Businesses and founded the hashtag, #NationalAccesoryDay. She is committed to using her expertise to help other women start their own businesses.

You might be wondering why anybody would decide to sell very rare fashion pieces. Well, growing up in the Upper East Side, Penny thought there was a gap in the market owing to the fact that there were a lot of people who wanted peculiar and unique outfits but couldn’t get them as they were very difficult to find. She decided to be the one to find these pieces for these people especially since she’s one of them.

Penny believes in honesty. She believes that even though her topmost priority in her business is providing rare and beautiful outfits for her clients, sometimes, you have to tell your client the truth about a particular item. For example, if a client wants a particular outfit and she doesn’t think it would look good on them, she would tell them.

She might lose the sale but for her, it is better than giving her client something that wouldn’t really look good. She also believes in risk taking. That is the reason she tries to experiment with her designs. One thing that stands Luxury Next Season out amongst other fashion brands is that it stocks rare and often very limited fashion pieces.

She is a member of the Female Founders Collective founded by Rebecca Minkoff to empower female- owned businesses to impact communities both socially and economically.

Penny’s style icon is Anna Della Russo and the one book that has inspired her so much is “Accidental Icon” by Iris Aptel. She has a lovely son and she spends time with him and her family playing polo at the Southampton Polo Club.

