PDP Reps Caucus commiserates with Gov. Makinde over Mother’s, #ENDSARS protesters’ deaths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has commiserated with the Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde, over the death of his dear mother, Abigail Makinde and some protesters of the #EndSARS movement who were killed by the Police in the state.

The governor’s mother passed on in the early hours of Thursday, age 81.

The Caucus, in a statement by its leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP- Rivers) remarked that mama Abigail’s wise counsel to Governor Makinde would be surely missed.

Also read:

He said” The PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives is joining other well meaning citizens to wish His Excellency and the people of Oyo State to pray that mama will be resting in God’s bosom”

While praying for the repose of her soul, the caucus urged the Governor to take solace in the fact that Mama Abigail lived a life worthy of emulation.

The caucus also commiserated” with the governor over the killing of Isiaka Jimoh, Ganiyu Moshood Alabi, and Adeoye Taiwo in the hands of security agents during the anti-SARS protest in Oyo state”.

He thanked Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state over the” decision to compensate victims of the EndSars protest in the state, and enjoined other states governors across the country to emulate Makinde’s kind gesture towards the anti-SARS victims in their states”.

The caucus restated it’s” call on the police authorities to immediately commence the prosecution of security agents found wanting in the killing of defenceless Nigerians over the years”.

According to the caucus: “Governor Makinde deserves all the accolades from well meaning Nigerians. We call on other governors to emulate him on this issue. It is not enough for the government to say they would prosecute those behind the killings of innocent Nigerians.

“We want to see this commitment in practical terms. One week is a long time to bring the culprits to face the wrath of the law. It is our view that the government must demonstrate its willingness to stop police brutality by arraigning those behind the murder of innocent Nigerians in court.

“We will also want the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu to take punitive measures against the culprits. Insane societies, they should have been dismissed from the police force by now even before bringing them to face justice over their brutal acts.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: