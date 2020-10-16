PDP ratifies Bisi as Osun caretaker chair

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

BUJA- The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has ratified the selection of Mr. Sunday Bisi as the acting chairman of its Osun state chapter.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said the ratification “is made pursuant to Section 47(6) of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).”

By this, Mr. Sunday Bisi is to serve the remainder of the tenure of office of the out-going state chairman in piloting the affairs of our great party in Osun state.

The statement read: “All leaders and members of our great party in Osun state, the Southwest zone and the nation at large are, by this ratification, guided accordingly, as we collectively continue to work in harmony for the good of our nation.”

Kindly Share This Story: