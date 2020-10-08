Patricia’s Founder, Hanu Agbodje bags business Day “Top CEO Award”

Kindly Share This Story:

A user-experience expert with deep understanding of user-centered designs (UCD) and Founder/ Chief Executive Officer of Patricia Technologies, Fejiro Hanu Agbodje has bagged the Business Day Top CEO award for his giant strides in the Fin-tech sector of the Nigerian economy.

The Business Day Top CEO Awards was created to recognize leaders who have created and sustained outstanding entrepreneurial initiatives, and built successful businesses that are strengthening Nigeria’s global competitiveness and attracting global talents and capital.

These leaders must have demonstrated ingenuity in overcoming the unique challenges of the Nigerian business environment, a strong commitment to best practices, resolute zeal for success and utmost vision to put Nigeria on the global map.

Fejiro Hanu Agbodje countered all status quo and went ahead to bag the Top CEO Award for a company of just 3 years. The go-getter has not only transformed the Fintech sector but has also been recognized for his outstanding innovations and growth by building alternative solutions to existing products while ensuring ease of use for the everyday human.

He has successfully built a company that has continued to be the bridge between humans and technology by focusing on everyday problems and providing solutions through the adoption of technology.

In his words, “We would constantly innovate to create a platform that touches and transforms every African, thereby ushering Africa into the digital age”

The Business Day Top CEOs & Next Bulls Awards 2020 was organized by Business Day Media in collaboration with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The Award now in its sixth edition continues to recognize business leaders with excellent drive and vision for their companies and Nigeria at large.

Vanguard

