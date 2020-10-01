Passion for entertainment made me discover my many parts — Leczy

Kindly Share This Story:

Ayomde Emmanuel Olagunju, professionally known as Leczy, born August 17, 1998, who hails from Osun State, and based in Cape Town, South Africa, is a musician and songwriter that has discovered his many talents because of passion.

He began his education at Testimony High School Ogun State, went on to Talavic International College, Ijoko, Ogun State, before going on to obtain a National Diploma in Computer Engineering at D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Eruku Itori, Ewekoro, Ogun State.

Born to Mr. Emmanuel Olagunju and Mrs Helen Olagunju and the fourth child out of five, he has always wanted to be a footballer, but his love for music and songwriting was more intense.

Leczy has been involved in other forms of entertainment since 2016, including magazine production, scriptwriting, acting and songwriting.

Decidedly, he chose being an artiste because “music is a means of expressing my inner feelings about the milieu, situations around the world and in the mould of my mentor, late Fela Anikulapo Kuti.”

Described by music aficionados as immensely talented, it is not a surprise that since he started professional music in this year, his stock as a musician has also been on the rise.

Leczy (Ayomde Emmanuel Olagunju), whose style of music is Afro-pop, hip-hop and Afrobeat has started his foray into the Nigerian music industry.

He is set to storm the music scene with his latest project, which begins with a potential chart bursting song featuring some international and African artiste.

